Pictures: Ex-international, Abdul Sule, unveiled as Honey Badgers boss

History was made on Tuesday following the emergence of former Super Eagles player Abdul Kareem Sule as the chairman of one of the rising women clubs in Nigeria, Honey Badgers.

Founded in 2019, Honey Badgers recently gained promotion to the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) championship.

At a brief but remarkable handover ceremony in Abuja, President of Ratels Sports Development Foundation and immediate past Honey Badgers chairman, Barr. Paul Edeh, said the entire board of the club reached agreement to appoint Sule as chairman.

Barr. Paul who is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Naija Ratels, a top club in the Nigeria Women Premier League expressed confidence that Sule, a former Kogi United and Confluence chairman would bring his experience to bear in uplifting the standard of Honey Badgers.

He said, “I don’t believe in running business alone. Any business that you run without involving others is bound to fail. Any venture without a successor or succession plan is bound to remain stagnant because at a point you will have deficit of ideas.

“Mr sule is someone we have worked with closely over time. He has shown that we share the same vision of developing football from grassroots. We don’t believe in finished product, we believe in harnessing raw potential, develop them and cede them to other clubs and that is how to develop football.

“Recently when we had a board to let go of certain aspects of what we are doing, both in Naija Ratels, Ratels sports development foundation, honey badgers and several other businesses that we are doing.

“We felt we should give him all the paralephilia of office as the chairman and as a board member of honey badgers with shares equally most of other board members so that he can have a free hand and raise funds to run the club.

“… There is nothing wrong in starting from the embryonic stage. It’s always important to have the right plan and perspective and build the team to an unimaginable stage.”

Responding, the new Honey Badgers chairman, Abdul Sule, said he was ready to give necessary push that would bring the Benue-based side to enviable heights.

“I feel so delighted to be associated with this club. In the coming years, we will gradually take the club to the desired destination,” he said.

Highpoint of the event was the symbolic presentation of the clubs jersey to the former nigerian player.



