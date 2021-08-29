Pictures: Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Akpabio, others visit Olu Of Warri

Newly crowned Olu of Warri, His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Atuwaste lll, received ex-Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, at his palace on Saturday in Warri South council area of Delta state.

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, also visited the Warri monarch.

The former President visited the palace in the company of HRH King Amalate Turner, Obanema of Opume-Ogbia, Bayelsa state.

He joined the list of top politicians, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, to have paid homage to Ogiame Atuwaste lll.

The Olu of Warri was crowned a week ago in Ode-Itsekiri, the ancestral home of the Itsekiris at an elaborate ceremony.

















