Pictures: Excitement as delegates from 34 states storm Abuja ahead National Youth Conference

Delegates from the 34 states in Nigeria have trooped into Abuja, the nation’s capital ahead of much talked about National Youth Conference (NYC) scheduled to begin on Monday November 1, 2021.

The conference organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development will take place inside the Moshood Abiola National stadium whose Velodrome is hosting what promises to be an epoch-making event.

The venue is already wearing a new look as the planning committee is perfecting plans on the branding of the venue and access roads leading to it.

The three-day conference expected to be declared open by President Muhammadu Buhari, will have cabinet ministers and other government officials in attendance.

Different Speakers, mostly youth entreprenuers will have breakout sessions around the thematic areas of education, innovation and technology for youth development, politics, nation building, peace, unity and security and the soft power of sports, entertainment and creatives.

Convened to energise the youth for development, the conference hopes to have conversations that will harness inputs from the youth, the private sector and development partners to assist government in implementing policy initiatives that will have a far-reaching impact on the demography.

A cross-section of delegates that spoke with reporters are excited about the prospects of having their voices heard, and playing a pivotal role in advancing solutions to challenges facing Youth development in the country.





