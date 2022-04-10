Pictures: Excitement as Minister Dare donates sports arena to Ogbomosoland

The Agbaakin of Ogbomosoland, Chief Sunday Dare, has rolled out goodness again amidst his steady benevolence acts everywhere he goes.

This time around, the unarguably one of the best performing Ministers under President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday put smiles on the faces of mostly young people with the donation of a massive sports arena to his home town, Ogbomoso.

The bonafide son of the Soil and High Chief of Ogbomosoland has been at the fore front in giving back to Ogbomoso community.

The Minister in his generosity had roofed the Sọun township stadium pavilion, provided free eye glasses, donated a bus to the Federal Polytechnic Ayede, donated hostels to Federal Polytechnic Ayede, trained youths on entrepreneurship skills, facilitated 80-bed capacity Hospital, N1.3 billion naira ecological project, facilitated the renovation of National Youth Development Centre Iresaapa, donated laptops to LAUTECH ICT department, distributed COVID relief packages, among others.

This time, Chief Dare has built a sports arena for the Ogbomoso community, not only to exercise and keep the body fit but also to discover and develop talents of Ogbomoso origin to compete on the world stage of various sports.

The sports arena is situated in Ogbomoso to serve all the five local governments and seven local council development areas in Ogbomosoland.