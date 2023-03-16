Pictures: FCTA, RSDF officials brainstorm as school sports festival gets kick off date

Stakeholders on the proposed FCT School Sports Festival have described the forthcoming competition as a new frontier for overall sports development in the capital territory.

This assertion was made at a stakeholders’ forum at FCT Department of Science, Technology and Innovation Abuja, preparatory to the competition scheduled to hold in Abuja between March 27 and 30, 2023.

The Education Secretary Secretariat, Hon. Sani Dahir El-Katuzu, said the festival promises to be the biggest sporting event in the lives of students in the Territory.

“Our hope is to see FCT school sports festival as a tourist attraction. I will want to encourage various departments and boards to give unreserved support to the success of the Festival and all the activities surrounding it.

“It’s obvious that there are numerous talents here and events like FCT School Sports Festival would provide the ample opportunity to discover these talents and train them to win laurels at National events like National Sports Festival and National Youth Games,” he said.

Hon. El-Katuzu who was represented by Abdurazak Onivehu, Director Administration and Finance FCTA, said with the proposed competition, FCT will witness rebound in sporting activities within the schools, with different schools and outside the FCT.

On the occasion, the Director School Sports in the FCT, Mallam Hashimu Adamu Ojah, said his department had placed high priority on Sports which led to the creation of school Sports division to oversee all sporting activities in the territory.

According to Mallam Ojah, the school sports division was tasked with organizing, supervising, promoting and producing athlates and organising workshop and seminars in schools in the FCT.

The president, Ratels Sports Development Foundation (RSDF) Barrister Paul Edeh in his remarks noted that the stakeholders forum was apt as owners of school are now aware of the opportunities the festival will present for both the FCT, RSDF, schools and students alike.

“The dry run of the FCT School Sports Festival is coming up on the 27th March through 30th of March, 2023 amongst selected schools,” he said.

