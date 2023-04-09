Pictures: Finally, Owo church opens 10 months after attack

St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo state, has reopened,
ten months after it was shut down, on June 5, 2022, following an attack by unknown gunmen.
The church was fully opened on Sunday, April 9, 2023 during the Easter service.
