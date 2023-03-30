Pictures: Fire guts another market in Lagos

Fire has razed the Olowu spare parts market in Lagos state in the early hours of Thursday March 30, 2023.

The shop affected by the fire oubreak contained air-conditioners for sale, parts of vehicles, and motorcycles worth millions of naira to the fire outbreak.

This was disclosed in a post by a Twitter user, Onyeocha Media.

He wrote, “I got intelligence tip, about Lagos market fire. so i advised
immediately. This is Olowu spare parts market, in Ikeja. Another mysterious midnight market fire, in Lagos.”

