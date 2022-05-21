Pictures: FIVB top official tips Nigeria to host World Youth Championships

International Volleyball Federation (FIVB), Director of Technical and Development Department, Hitesh Malhotra, has tipped Nigeria to host the FIVB World Youth Championships.

Malhotra disclosed this during the facility tour with members of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Friday.

Malhotra expressed satisfaction with indoor hall of package B and the velodrome facilities at the package A of MKO Stadium.

He revealed that Nigeria have the human resources as well as manpower to host the age grade championships.

He said, “We have visited some of the volleyball facilities in Abuja and our verdict is that Nigeria can host the FIVB World Youth Championships if they apply.

“We visited the indoor sports hall and velodrome of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja. The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) officials also visited the outdoor volleyball courts at the package B Stadium, Life Camp court and Beach Volleyball court at Jabi Lake.

“With the league organisation I watched in the last three days, Nigeria have the human resources and manpower to host any World Championship.”

World Volleyball Champion, Gilberto Amauri de Godoy Filho, also known as ‘Giba’ appealed to the leadership of NVBF to apply for the hosting rights of age grade World Championship events.

Giba said, “Nigeria is blessed with potential world champions in the nearest future and hosting a World Championship will assist in shaping the mentality of the younger players. I am appealing to the Nigeria Volleyball Federation under the leadership of Engineer Musa Nimrod to apply for the hosting of the FIVB World Youth Championships.”

Responding, the President of NVBF, Engineer Musa Nimrod, applauded FIVB for visiting the country in order to access the developmental programmes.

Nimrod said the visit has put the Federation in it’s toes adding that every observation made will be worked on.

Present at the facility tour were; President of Confederation of Africa Volleyball (CAVB) Zone 3, Ali Yaro; the 1st Vice President of NVBF, Professor Olatunde Morakinyo amongst others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

