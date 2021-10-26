Pictures: Flying Officer’s Cup was Superb, Edo deputy governor heaps praises on RSDF President

Edo state deputy governor, Comrade Phillip Shuiabu, has lavished encomiums on the organisers of the 2021 Flying Officer’s Cup for a very successful hosting.

Ratels Sports Development Foundation (RSDF) owned by Legal Luminary, Barrister Paul Edeh, is the main sponsor of Flying Officer’s Cup, the biggest women pre-season football championship in Africa, which its third edition climaxed on Sunday.

Comrade Shuiabu who was present at the Area 10 Sports Complex, Abuja, venue of the final match between FC Robo Queens and Edo Queens expressed delight in what he called a ‘superb’ organisation.

The sports loving deputy governor who was deservedly bestowed with a RSDF Heroes Awards for his love and commitment towards women’s football and the girl-child, promised to continue doing more to help the girl-child reach desired potentials.

Shuaibu also commended Barr. Edeh and his wife, Paula, for the vision behind the competition, urging them to keep the legacy alive and tasked all well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the gesture.

“I must commend my brother, Barrister Paul Edeh, for what he has done with this competition. The vision behind it is superb and it’s just to better the lives of the girl-child.

“This is an individual who knows and understands the meaning of helping the girl-child realise their dreams.

“I am fully satisfied with the game I watched today and the general organisation of the competition.

“I urge on all well meaning Nigerians to key into his dreams, to make live better for us all,” he said.

The deputy governor, also doled out cash to all the four teams that got to the semi-finals.

Finalists, Edo Queens and FC Robo Queens got N1million each, while Osun Babes and Confluence Queens got N500,000 each.



