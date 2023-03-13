Pictures: Full list of 2023 Oscars award winners

The 95th Oscar Awards ceremony which took place in Los Angeles, on Sunday, March 12, 2023 had star studded red carpet. The movie ‘Everything Everywhere’ led the pack with seven awards to it name.

The American action comedy-drama film was the biggest winner of the night.

See below for the full list of winners:

Best Picture: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Actress: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Actor: Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Best Director: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Original Song: “Naatu Naatu,” “RRR”

Best Documentary Feature: “Navalny”

Best Adapted Screenplay: “Women Talking”

Best Original Screenplay: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Costume Design: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Best International Feature: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Animated Feature: “Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Best Visual Effects: “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Best Cinematography: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Best Supporting Actress: Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Film Editing: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Score: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Best Sound: “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Production Design: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: “The Whale”

Best: Documentary (Short Subject): “The Elephant Whisperers”

Best Short (Animated): “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

Best Short Film (Live Action): “An Irish Goodbye”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

