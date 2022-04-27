Pictures: G-Rank Spikers shock Taraba Spikers in Volleyball division 2 tourney

G-Rank Spikers of Kachi beat Taraba Spikers in a five set thriller (25-17, 13-25, 25-20, 21-25, 18-16) on Day 5 of the ongoing 2022 National Division 2 Volleyball League in Jalingo, Taraba state on Tuesday.

G-Rank Spikers drew the first blood in the first set winning 25-17 points before the host, Taraba Spikers beat G-Ranks in the second set less than 30 minutes by 25-13.

Both teams filled with youngsters showed resilience in the third set but G-Ranks Spikers went away with 25-20 points. G-Rank led Taraba Spikers by seven points in the beginning of the fourth set; Taraba Spikers got crucial points and won 25-21.

The fifth set was going in favor of Taraba Spikers before G-Ranks drew level at 14-14 points before winning by 18-16 points.

An elated Coach of G-Rank, Azi Yakubu said, “Winning this match is great for the players, the team and young coaches across trhe country. As you can see, G-Rank presented a young team and I know the confidence level of the team is high now.”

He blamed fatigue for the loss of his second game against Bayonet Spikers adding that Sword VC are beatable.

Yakubu said, “We came in two days after the commencement of the Division 2 League and did not have time to relax. G-Rank lost her first match to CNS Spikers in a walk over and the fatigue set in when we lost to Bayonet Spikers.

“The boys gave their best when they played Adamawa in their third match winning theeir first game of the league. Today, G-Rank played against the Host, Taraba Spikers and her fans at the Jolly Nyame Stadium.

“Our next match is with Sword and we are preparing to record another win because they are ready physically and mentally.”

In the previous match, league leaders, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Spikers ran riot on Sword VC 3-0 (25-13, 25-11, 25-15).

Day 6 Fixtures:

Plateau Rocks v Adamawa Spikers

Sword VC v G-Rank

CNS Spikers v Bayonet Spikers

