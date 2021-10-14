PICTURES: G12 academy helped my career – Hogan Effiong

Rising Nigerian star, Hogan Effiong, has expressed his gratitude to G12 Academy, for helping him build his stamina and skills, which provided him the stage to stardom.

The offensive player is the rave of the moment in Latvia league.

He took a retrospective look at his early playing days with G12 academy, who gave him the platform to excel as a footballer.

“Today, I’m in top team in Latvia league. I played European Conference League on the account of our qualification through our league last season.

“G12 helped build my stamina and skills In football. I will forever be grateful to G12 Academy,” he said.

Hogan Effiong had an exceptional performance in the league.

He scored a goal and gave two assists.

He has got six goals and four assists, this season.

Though his team has been knocked out on penalties against CSK Sofia of Bulgaria, after their home game ended in a draw, following an extra time and penalties.

Hogan is another player making Nigeria proud in the Latvia league with his outstanding performances.





















