Pictures: Gunmen kill suspected police officer, raze another LG headquarters, court in Anambra

Gunmen, Sunday, launched attacks at different locations in Anambra state, setting ablaze Idemili North Local Government Secretariat and a Magistrate court located at Ogidi.

Blueprint also learnt that another set of hoodlums attacked and killed a yet to be identified man in a police regalia at Eke market, Oko in Orumba North Local Government Area.

According to sources, the fire incident which occured at night led to complete destruction of files, building and other property in the secretariat including some vehicles parked in the premises.

At Oko, sources revealed that the man shot dead at the market was riding on motorcycle when he was accosted by the gunmen around 6pm.

However, when contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra state command, Tochukwu Ikenga, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), described those who set a local government area ablaze as arsonists, but added that normalcy had been restored to the area.

Ikenga, however, disclosed that the man shot dead was not a police officer, even though the force has commenced an investigation to unravel his identity as well as to arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

“The Anambra State police operatives on 15/5/2022 have recovered a lifeless body in an NPF T-shirt found along Oko expressway. Preliminary Information shows that the yet unidentified body is not a member of the Nigeria Police Force,” he said.

