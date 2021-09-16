(PICTURES) Happening now: 3 injured as car crashes around popular NICON junction in Abuja

Three women are in critical conditions after an ash colour Toyota Matrix vehicle crashed at the popular NICON junction Maitama on Thursday morning.

The vehicle with plate number BWR 409 BC, according to an eyewitness, summersaulted when its driver tried to manoeuvre some wrongly-packed cars along the expressway.

He said it took the intervention of officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) who immediately rescued and evacuated the driver alongside other victims to a nearby hospital.

FRSC authorities were yet to speak on the incident as at the time of filling this report.













