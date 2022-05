The Lagos state Police command has started displaying “show of force parade” due to plan by Motorcyclists, otherwise known as Okada riders to protest over scheduled total ban on their activities in some parts of the state.

Police authority had alleged that there are plans to disrupt the peace of the state in the name of protest, and that was ready to curb such plan.

The ban on okada will kick start on Wednesday June 1, 2022 as announced by the state government.

