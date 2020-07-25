Pictures: Hoodlums unleash mayhem as Obaseki kicks off campaign ahead Edo guber poll

Bloody clash erupted between supporters of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and that All Progressives Congress (APC) on a day incumbent governor of Edo state Godwin Obaseki officially opened campaign ahead of his re-election bid.
Details loading…
Bloody clash erupted between supporters of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and that All Progressives Congress (APC) on a day incumbent governor of Edo state Godwin Obaseki officially opened campaign ahead of his re-election bid.
Details loading…
Copyright © 2020 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes
Leave a Reply