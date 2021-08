A 99-year-old man from Owerri, Imo state and his partner, 86, wedded in church over the weekend after decades together.

One of their children, Michael Maduka took to Facebook on Satuday, August 21, to celebrate them.

“Wow… Finally the did has Been Done!! Please friends Join me in Celebrating my Parents!! They are the Newest Couples in the Whole World. At Age 86 my mom still say… “Yes I Do” Again to my Daddy @ age 99. Lord I thank you for the Success of it!!” he wrote.