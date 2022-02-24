Pictures: How governorship hopeful, Malagi, stormed Minna, gifted Niger APC cars, tricycles, cash

In a triumphant entry into Minna, the Niger state capital, Chairman Blueprint Newspapers and Kaakaki Nupe, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, announced his intention to contest the exalted governorship position of the state come 2023.

In a large convoy that stormed Minna at about 11.30am Tuesday, Malagi arrived from Abuja into the waiting hands of a huge crowd of supporters, including the high and the low who gave his entourage a rousing and tumultuous welcome at the city gate.

The branded vehicles, including the popular Keke Napep (tricycles) held the environment spellbound as the convoy moved through the Mobil station to the secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) where the governorship hopeful interacted with party faithful.

He also donated some vehicles and cash to augment and support the party at state, zonal and local levels.

On Malagi’s entourage were Blueprint’s Chief Operating Officer Salisu Umar, former deputy governor of the state, Musa Ibeto, and Senator Ibrahim Musa, among others.