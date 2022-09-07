Pictures: Important things to know about Ooni of Ife’s new Queen

After Evangelist Naomi Silekunola, the wife of Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi left him in December 2021, a new queen has arrived to join the Oduduwa Kingdom of Ile Ife.

According to palace sources, the introduction ceremony of the new Queen, Mariam Anako, who is an Oil and Gas Executive, has already taken place as the the new In-laws have met with the King as customary.

The ceremony which was held on February 19, 2022, was privately done and lacked fanfare since the monarch did not want any preying eyes of the media.

This will be Ooni’s fourth official marriage.

Mariam Anako works in NestOil, and has reportedly vowed that Ooni Adeyeye will not marry again after her marriage to him.

Although her parents are based in Ilorin, Kwara State, she is from the Ebira ethnic group of the central senatorial district of Kogi State.

She lost her father at a young age and was brought up in the home of the former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Dikko Abubakar.

Abubakar served in Kwara State as Commissioner of Police.

The Ooni’s new mother-in-law is a retired police officer.

