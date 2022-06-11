Pictures: In Borno community, Zulum resettles 2,500 families with N120m, food items

Borno state governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, on Saturday traveled to Kirawa, a border community in Gwoza Local Government Area (LGA) to supervise the resettlement of 2,500 displaced families into their homes which were rebuilt by the state government.

The homes were destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents during their occupation, forcing residents to become internally displaced in Pulka, another town in Gwoza, and to take refuge in neighboring Cameroon.

Kirawa became deserted for over six years.

Governor Zulum set up a committee with the task of rebuilding destroyed homes in Kirawa and to safely return on voluntary and dignified terms.

Zulum during his trip for the resettlement, not only ensured return to rebuilt homes but also supervised the distribution of N120 million to the 2,500 families.

Male heads of households were each allocated N100,000 while their wives (some of who are part of benefiting households) were each given N20,000.

Additionally, all the 2,500 households each received food items comprising a bag of rice, a bag of maize grill and a wrapper each for female returnees.

The governor who returned to Maiduguri by evening, traveled in company of chairman of Kirawa resettlement committee, Engr. Saleh Vungas, who hails from Gwoza and is Zulum’s immediate past commissioner for housing and energy.

The delegation also included member of the Borno State House of Assembly representing Gwoza LGA, Abacha Buba, former commissioner of Agriculture, Engr. Bukar Talba, and the permanent secretary, ministry of poverty alleviation among other government officials.

