PICTURES: Incumbent AMAC chairman, Candido, votes, tells residents what to do in FCT council election

The Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) chairman, Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, Saturday, at polling unit 002, Jiwa Ward, voted for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the FCT council election.

Candido, who lamented the supreme court ruling that affected his preferred candidate, Alhassan Suleiman Gwagwa (Gwagwa), advised voters at the ward to vote for their preferred candidates.

He said, “I am happy that the voting is going smoothly. The officials are on ground and the voters are comporting themselves. Before noon, the situation will improve. I am glad that democracy is being deepened.

“I advise voters to be calm and vote for their preferred candidates or party of their choices, according to their consciences. Nobody should feel intimidated. Vote for your preferred candidates for true service to be consolidated so that people can take up from where we stopped.

“At the end of voting process, we can determine if the judgement affected the morale of our people. We refused to allow the judgement to threaten us because we believe it’s democracy. It was rape of justice. We accepted it in good faith, but there is need for the judiciary to improve

“The APC is a great party and I am glad for our numerous achievements. Though the supreme court ruling affected many things, we are consoled by the fact that APC has what it takes to win the election. I will also advise the judiciary to sit up.”







