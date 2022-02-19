Institute set to offer scholarships to 1,000 Nigerian students

The Chartered Institute of Educational Practitioners UK (CIEPUK), has disclosed its readiness to offer scholarship to no fewer than 1,000 beneficiaries in the country ahead of its 2021/2022 academic session.

The President, CIEPUK Africa, Prof. Marcel Ezenwoye, told newsmen in Abuja that beneficiaries of the scholarships would join their 2021/2022 academic year counterparts in the various participating universities in Nigeria and abroad.

Ezenwoye noted that the CIEPUK scholarship programme was in partnership with no fewer than 13 tertiary institutions with more still expected to join.

“The award of scholarship ceremony is expected to

take place in Abuja in the month of April at the NYSC camp.

“The list of tertiary institutions involved in the scholarship programme include: Tansian University Umunya Anambra State, Covenant Polytechnic, Owerri, Temple Gate Polytechnic, Aba, Mewar University, Abuja and Dorben Polytechnic, Abuja.

“Others are Gregory University, Abia State, Evangel University, Paul University, Akwa, Crown International College of Nursing, Health, Technology and Management, Ogun State.

“The rest include: American Heritage University of Southern California USA, Global University of Science and Technology, USA, Gedion Robert University Lusaka, Zambia, Hipdet University SMU, Cameroon,” he said.

While briefing newsmen on the state of the educational sector in Nigeria, he noted that the government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari had so far recorded some achievements.

The don however noted that despite all the milestones recorded by the government, alot more still needed to be done, adding that the country’s literacy level was still at an all-time low.

He noted that the scholarship programme was therefore was a welcome idea.

He added that it was part of events lined up to mark the 2022 Investiture Awards and Conference on Educational Promotion, Investments, Funding, Increasing Internally Generated Revenues, Awards Ceremony scheduled to hold in April 2022 in Abuja.

“CIEPUK, an institute armed with the responsibility of bringing education in its simplest form with continuous offers of scholarships, workshops, training, symposium and conferences.

“The institute confers different categories of awards on well meaning individuals, Nigerians and other personalities around the world.

“CIEPUK, therefore came up with a well thought out ceremony to honour individuals linked with education, especially during the fight against the pandemic that almost crippled economies world over.

“Professional Membership Award will also be conferred on members who have continued to raise the visibility of the great work of academic professionals and their current challenges,” he said.

He urged students to visit the CIEPUK support office or website to confirm if they were one of the successful beneficiaries of the scholarship programme.

“CIEPUK will provide 50 percent Scholarships for 1, 000 students per state to all students who can show evidence of their last year or recent Jamb examination score.

“Scholarship programmes for 2021/2022 session are available for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) students, Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB), Continuing Education Programme (CEP), Post-graduate Studies (PGS) as well as Online undergraduates.

“Our flexible programmes are tailor-made for regular students and also include, JUPEB Programme, Part-Time/Weekend Courses as well as Certificate Courses.

“We need student workers who do not want to loose thier present jobs to go for full time studies, with their official admission letters.

“On graduation they are granted instant promotions at the place of work with the assistance of CIEPUK capacity building trainings initiatives.

“For more details about the programme, interested participants can log on to our website: www.ciepuk.org.uk or visit our office at Educator House, 39A, 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa,” he said.