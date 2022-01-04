Pictures: Jubilation galore as corps members, NYSC staff welcome DG with new rank

It was festival of a sort at the National Directorate and headquarters of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) popularly known as Yakubu Gowon House, Maitama as members of staff trooped out en mass to welcome Director General (DG), Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, after he was newly decorated with a new rank.

The staff comprising directors, deputy directors, assistant directors and other categories including security, cleaners and corps members were in joyous mood to welcome NYSC DG who came to the office for the first time since he was decorated as a Major General.

The unceremonious welcome parade which included a quarter guard saw the officers queue up from the gate to the reception of the headquarter’s building.

Amidst cheers, the staffers who could not hide their elation over their boss’ elevation to the pinnacle of his career hailed him for the tremendous achievements recorded during his two and half years in office.

While exchanging pleasantries with everyone that was on the long queue one after the other, General Ibrahim thanked them for their enormous contributions to the success recorded by his administration so far.

The news of the Director General’s upliftment from the rank of Brigadier General to Major General filtered the air December 3, 2021, and he was subsequently decorated on Thursday December 30, 2021.













