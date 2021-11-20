Pictures: Kadiri, Stromsgodset FC player, started career with Catholic Cadet FC – Team manager

The Team Manager Catholic Cadet Football Club (Ccfc) Gwagwalada, Abuja, Barrister Babatunde Akintade, has clarified that the Stromsgodset FC player, Jordan Kadiri, started his career in 2012 with his club.

Akintade in a statement he issued on Friday in Abuja to debunk the media report that the 21-year-old player started his career with Sunsel FC of Oghara, stated that his Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) player’s passport also testified to his claim.

He noted that Kadiri, who has been nominated for the Cool Wealth Awards, named ‘Next Rated Awards’, was with the club from 1st of January, 2021 till 2017.

The team manager also affirmed that Kadiri’s contributions in various departments both in and off the field can’t just be over emphasized, hence the team still has two of his brothers who are presently playing for the Ccfc.

Akintade stated that Kadiri and the Ccfc are intermingling and can’t just be separated by any misinformation.

“I wish to clarify that Jordan Kadiri commenced his career with the Catholic Cadet Football Club Gwagwalada. This is as contained in his player’s passport. This information is very important to debunk the media which is in the circulation to misinform the general public about when and where he started his career.

“Kadiri while with us was a very formidable and a promising player. He was a team player and was loved by all. We wish him all the best in his football career. Our prayer is for him to reach the peak of his football career”, he said.

He, however, called on all the football lovers to vote Attah Jordan Kadiri for the Cool Wealth Award via http://www.coolwealthawards.com.ng*

Kadiri, who started his career with Catholic Cadet Football Club Gwagwalada, also played for Sunsel FC, and also featured for NPFL side Nasarawa United before moving to Europe where he played for Ostersunds FK (Sweden); Lommel FC (Belgium); and presently playing for Stromsgodset FC.





