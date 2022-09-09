Pictures: King Charles III, wife arrive Buckingham Palace

King Charles III and Queen Consort, Camilla, have arrived the Buckingham Palace, London.

King Charles III, newly acceded to the British throne, returned to London on Friday from Balmoral Castle in Scotland, a day after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, to deliver an inaugural address to the nation.

The televised speech, expected in the late afternoon, will be the centerpiece of a solemn day of remembrance for the queen. But it will also emphasize the continuity of governance in Britain’s constitutional monarchy, as the new king held an audience with the prime minister, Liz Truss, who took office.

The King and Queen consort waved and greeted the crowd as they arrived the palace on Friday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in the history of Britain on Thursday.

Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle aged 96.

(AFP)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

