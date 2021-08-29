Pictures: Kogi govt procures Nigeria’s first hyperbaric oxygen treatment chamber

The Kogi state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello, has procured Nigeria’s first hyperbaric oxygen treatment chamber to strengthen the state’s healthcare system and provide quality healthcare Services.

The newly acquired equipment is hoping to strengthen the critical institutions and systems required to effectively provide affordable and quality healthcare service to the people.

The governor, in a statement, signed by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Saka Haruna Audu, Sunday, reassured that the procurement of the medical equipment for the great people of Kogi state, is a hope of giving the most talked about incessant abroad treatment here in Nigeria.

Saka noted that Nigeria becomes the fifth country in Africa that can boast of such a sophisticated medical equipment.

According to him, “This is great news for Nigerian patients who hitherto had to travel abroad for such treatments. Whoever has been following the trend of achievments in Kogi state health sector must have now seen the purposeful move to turn the State to a choice destination for Health tourism.

“This is only possible with much thanks to the determination of His Excellency Alhaji Yahaya Bello to revamp the state’s health sector and change the old narrative of a moribund sector that supervised substandard services.

The health commissioner described the newly acquired HBOT chamber as a very useful equipment that can help in healing people with both internal and external life threatening injuries as well as in health complications like: Air or gas embolism, brain and sinus infections, necrotising soft tissue infections, arterial insufficiency or low blood flow in the arteries, radiation injury especially as a result of cancer treatment,

anaemia, osteomyelitis, gas gangrene, carbon monoxide poisoning, burns, skin grafts.

“HBOT is becoming increasingly popular and mostly used as adjuvant therapy to conventional treatment/management of some life threatening conditions to minimise healing times,” he added .









