Pictures: Lagos seals event centre over use of petrol as souvenir

The Lagos state government, Saturday, sealed the event centre where kegs of fuel were distributed as souvenirs.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Lagos State on New Media, Jubril Gawat, made this known via his official Instagram handle.

According to him, “Lagos State Government through the Lagos Safety Commission and the Rapid Response Squad has sealed Havillah Event Centre, Oniru, for contravening Public Safety Rules (fuel souvenir).”

It was also revealed that the police has been involved.