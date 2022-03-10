[Pictures] Mark ‘D’ Ball Championship: Delta Force halts Kada Stars winning run

Delta Force on Wednesday halted Kada Stars winning run, by beating the erstwhile Table-toppers 67-63 in a pulsating encounter at the ongoing Mark ‘D’ Ball Men’s basketball championship in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kada Stars came into the matchday five encounter on a four-game winking streak and looked poised to extend their run in the championship.

However, Delta Force who had lost only one game from their last four had other ideas are they were on the front foot, taking control right from the jump ball.

Delta Force and Kada Stars in action at the ongoing Mark ‘D’ Ball Men’s basketball championship in Abuja.

They completely dominated proceedings in the first half of the game, taking the first and second quarters 22-8, 23-14 to the amazement of spectators and fans at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

But Kada Stars with their backs to the wall and staring their very first defeat in the face, staged a late comeback as they rallied and stormed back strong into the game.

The young and energetic Kaduna boys narrowed Delta Force’ massive 23-point lead to 11 points at the end of third quarter for a 54-43 scoreline.

They continued to pile the pressure on their opponents in the fourth quarter, further narrowing the lead to just three points 58-55 barely five minutes into the final stretch.

They however had further opportunities to draw level from the free throw line but squandered them and even they also won the quarter 20-13, it was the resilient Delta Force who had the last laugh as they held on for a 67-63 victory.

NAN also reports that Peter Udefie was the man-of-the-match after he scored a total of 14 points, including 16 rebounds, one block, two steals and one assist for Delta Force.

“It was a really tough game, especially in the last two quarters.

“Our opponents in their usual fashion threatened to come from behind to rob us of all our hard work in the first two quarters.

“But I am so glad that our team spirit and resilience shone through at the end,” an excited Udefie said.

Peter Udefie receiving his reward as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the match

Results of other Phase 1, Group 3, Matchday five games also played on Wednesday saw Benue Braves record their first win of the tournament, whipping Bauchi Nets 79-59.

Kano Pillars thrashed Novena Heartlanders 85-48 in a one-sided encounter to maintain their 100 percent record in the tournament.

Also, Bayelsa Waves edged Ogun State-based The Assist Planet (TAP) 65-63 to record their first win of the tournament.

The three-month long championship which resumed on Saturday with the Phase 1, Group three final round of matches will end on Friday.

Five teams each are expected to qualify from each of the three (eight-team) groups for the Round of 16, with the best loser joining the qualified teams.

Mo’ Heat, Gombe Bulls, Hot Coal Ballers, Nile University Spartans and APA Flames have already qualified from Phase 1 Group 1.

Also, Nigeria Customs, FCT Hardrockers, Kwara Falcons, Suleja Bulldogs and Civil Defenders are the already qualified teams from Phase 1 Group 2.

Phase 1 Group 3 standings after matchday five

S/N TEAM P W L GF GA PTS GD

1. Kano Pillars 5 5 0 371 251 +10 +120

Delta Force 5 4 1 332 281 +9 +51 Kada Stars 5 4 1 349 313 +9 +36 Novena Heartlanders 5 2 3 306 360 +7 – 54 Bauchi Nets 5 1 4 309 345 +6 -36

6. Bayelsa Waves 5 1 4 256 290 +6 -34 The Assist Planet 5 1 4 311 351 +6 -40 Benue Braves 5 1 4 348 381 +6 – 33