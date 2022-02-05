Pictures: Minister Dare attends Daura emirate football tourney, bags award

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, Friday, attended the grand finale of the Daura Emirate football competition held in honour of Emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouk Umar, in Daura, Katsina state.

The final which was played on the rehabilitated Daura township stadium featured Hadi Sirika FC and Gakuwa Pillars which ended in a penalty shoot-out, 5-4 in favour of Hadi Sirika FC.

In recognition of the efforts of the Minister to rehabilitate the Daura stadium, the Daura Emirate Soccer Coaching Society presented an Award of Excellence to Dare, lauding his commitment to sports development in the country.

The Daura stadium was rehabilitated under the Adopt-a-Pitch Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiative of the Minister.

It will be recalled that the Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja was revamped in the same guise, while remedial work is presently on-going in the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Dignitaries that graced the Football competition finale include Emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouk Umar, Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari, son of President Muhammadu Buhari, Alhaji Nasiru Danu among others.





