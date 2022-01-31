Pictures: Minister Nwajiuba visits IBB in Minna

Minister of State Education, Hon Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Monday, paid a courtesy visit to former President Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (Rtd) at his Hilltop Mansion in Minna.

Blueprint reports that the Minister who was on an official visit to Niger state used the occasion to the visit the former Head of State and elder Statesman to discuss the State of the nation and and how to chart a way forward.

Describing the Minister as quite, unassuming but brilliant young man, Gen. Babangida appreciated Hon. Nwajiuba for the visit.

He expressed excitement at the great ideas and thoughts coming from the Minister on how to surmount the various challenges facing the country and build a more harmonious prosperous nation.





