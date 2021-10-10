Pictures: Naija Ratels, Ghana Police Ladies end Flying Officer’s Cup opener goalless

Naija Ratels started their 2021 Flying Officers Cup campaign with a goalless draw against Ghana Police Ladies at the Area 10 Sports Complex on Sunday evening.

The opening match of the biggest Women Football Pre-season Championship started in a spectacular form, with Naija Ratels dominating from the beginning and had some great scoring chances, but failed to make good use of it.

Coach Bankole Olowookeere of Naija Ratels FC started the game with Ohia Doris in goal alongside, Oladeji Bunmi, Adesina Itunuoluwa, Oyinlola Olamide, Ali Paulina, Anani Oluwaseun, Emmanuel Blessing, Adugbe Olamide, Zipeere Agama, Boigyande Loveth, and Folorunsho Aminat.

Coach Frank Oswald gave starting shirts to Nana Asantewaa, Susana Faakyewaa, Ivy Kolli, Vida Opoku, Cynthia Adjei, Vinoria Kuzagbe, Victoria Teye Williams, Mary Berko, Jane Ayieyam, Deborah Afriyie, and Juanita Aguadze.

In the first ten minutes of the game, Ghana Police Ladies goalie, Nana Ama Asantewaa made an acrobatic save to prevent Agama Zipere from scoring the first goal of the game.

Naija Ratels FC missed three good chances in the first 19 minutes of the game, Agama and Adugbe being the biggest culprit.

In the 24th minute, Olamide Adugbe superbly worked the ball down the right, going past Jane Ayieyam, but her shot was too weak for Nana Ama Asantewaa.

Five minutes from half time, Ghana Police Ladies goalie, Nana Ama Asantewaa made another good save from Oladeji Bunmi’s effort.

Juanita Aguadze in the 44th minute thought she had beaten Ohia Doris in goal for Naija Ratels but the latter did well to block her effort.

Zipere Agama after missing some chances in the first half continued from where she stopped as she ballooned the ball from a very tight angle in the 49th minute before being replaced by Aminat Bello four minutes later.

Ghana Police Ladies FC came out in the second half to upset the host but Doris Ohia briliantly saved Naija Ratels from conceding.

There was a scary moment for the host in the 69th minute as Ghana Police Ladies FC saw their effort hitting the cross bar.

Juanita Aguadze in the 73rd minute tried to score for Ghana Police Ladies but her effort could not find the back of the net.

Naija Ratels FC will face Royal Queens FC of Warri in their next game on tuesday while Ghana Police Ladies FC square up with Honey Badgers FC on October 13.

Games will continue on monday, with Royal Queens battling Honey Badgers in the first match of the day by 8am, Bayelsa Queens and FC Robo will play by 10:30am, Osun Babes and Prince Kazeem Eletu Queens will come up against each other by 1pm and finally SGH Academy FC and Confluence Queens will play the last game of the day by 3pm.





