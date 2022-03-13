Pictures: NDLEA arrests popular General Overseer with drugs 

The General Overseer of Christ Living Hope Church, Rev. Ugochukwu Emmanuel Ekwem, in possession of 54 sticks of Cannabis allegedly wrapped around his body has been arrested by Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

According to NDLEA’s director media and advocacy Femi Babafemi, the Pastor who was heading to Nairobi, Kenya for a three-week crusade was arrested at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

Babafemi said the cleric has already confessed during a preliminary interview that he packed the quantity of illicit substance on his body to use during the crusade in Kenya.

The statement further revealed that the Anambra-based preacher was arrested on Monday 7, 2022 during the outward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi via Addis Ababa.