The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it has made the largest drug seizure at the Port Harcourt International Airport since it began operations.

The spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Monday, said they have arrested 39-year-old Nnanna Micheal who returned from Brazil with 73 sachets of cocaine that weighed 8.15kg.

Nnanna said he traveled from Sao Paulo, Brazil enroute Qatar to Port Harcourt.