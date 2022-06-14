Pictures: Nigerian players set to sign professional contracts with European clubs

Few days after a five -day scouting programme, organised by Ejike Ugboaja FC ended in Abuja, up to 33 young Nigerian players have been selected by foreign scouts to earn professional contracts from their respective clubs in Europe.

The 33 players were picked with 19 from Ejike Ugboaja FC by five European scouts.

The players selected include; Gabriel Abu Gaiya (EUFC) , Philip Segun, (EUFC), Eke Victor Elvis, (EUFC) Joseph Lelachukwu, (EUFC) Joel Ezra (EUFC) Ibrahim Hussaini, (EUFC), Shauibu Garba (EUFC) and Yusuf Dami Ola (EUFC).

Others are, Chukwuemeka Damian (EUFC), Mohammad Abduhali (EUFC), Simon Omon (EUFC), Fortuna Ogbonna (EUFC),

Lukman Abdulhameed (Morientex FC Kaduna), Stephen Osuimori (Global Football Academy Zaria), Yakubu Kenneth (EUFC), Gideon Emmanuel (EUFC), Emmanuel Malachi (EUFC), Obere Emmanuel (Ejele Football Academy, Delta State), Benson Richmond (Ejele Football Academy, Delta State) among others.

Announcing the names of the successful players on Tuesday in Abuja the Chairman of Ejike Ugboaja FC, the organisers of the programme, Christopher Ejike Ugboaja, congratulated the players who made the list and also showered praises on those who participated in the programme and assured them that in the subsequent scouting programmes of Ejike Ugboaja FC most of them will be selected having put on their best performance in this first edition.

“In Scouting programmes not all the players will make the list, in this one, I saw the enthusiasm for you all to make it. There are still potential skills in some of you, which I believe with further training you will all go places.

“I want to urge you all not to be discouraged if you do not make the list, do not give up, keep training to make it in another talent hunt exercise,” he said.

Ugboaja thanked the scouts for honoring his invitation for the exercise, saying that they did a very thorough job by handling scouting that involved about 500 players from 28 teams under four days.

“For the scouts from Europe, I am excited and very grateful for professional exhibitions of handling about 500 players from 28 teams under one week. It’s amazing,” he said.

Meanwhile, one of the scouts Mr. Queirolo Fillipo from Italy, admitted that “Nigeria has lots of potential talents with impressive football skills.”

