Pictures: Nigerians emerge winners in US midterm election

Nigerians who ran in the midterm election of the United States of America, emerged winners of the just concluded election Tuesday night.

In a congratulatory post, the Chairman/ CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, shared the news on her Twitter handle on Wednesday.

She wrote; These Nigerian Americans won their elections in Georgia last night. A hearty congrats to them all.”

“They include Segun Adeyina, Gabe Okoye, Solomon Adesanya, Tish Naghise, Phil Olaleye, Carol Kazeem, Oye Owolewa and Esther Agbaje.”