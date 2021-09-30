Pictures: Nimrod reelected Nigeria Volleyball Federation President

The Secretary General of Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) Zone 3, Engr. Musa Nimrod, has been re-elected President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation.

The elections took place at the indoor Gymnastics hall of MKO Abiola Stadium, Package B in Abuja.

Shortly after, Nimrod promised to work together with every board member and stakeholder to take the game of volleyball to the promise land.

The North West Representative on the NVBF board revealed that his board will continue to promote volleyball and partner with relevant individuals and the private sector.

Nimrod said, “It is time for everyone on the board to put their differences and focus on how the game of volleyball will grow.

“I cannot do it alone, I need the support of every member of the board in order to take volleyball to the promise land.”

Engr. Nimrod defeated Mallam Alhassan Yakmut by 11-0 votes.



