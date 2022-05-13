Pictures: NTUA, Circum group unveil new wears for Nigeria tennis umpires

It was a moment of pleasant exchange when a technological-driven company p, Circum Group, officially unveiled top wears for Nigeria Tennis Umpires, a gesture geared towards assisting in kitting the referees.

At the unveiling ceremony in Abuja on Friday, the Chief Executive Officer of Circum Group, Mr Sylvester Uzoma, said the idea to provide those wears was their way of encouraging umpires who have toiled to raise the standard of tennis game in Nigeria and beyond.

He said, “We will continue to encourage the game of tennis in Nigeria. We have signed a five-year deal with the umpires and it will be our desire to extend it afterwards.

“For the agreement which started two ago, we will be provide them with tops and token amount of N100, 000 annually. Tennis is a sport a play and love so much.

“The welfare of tennis umpires should be a priority because their work is mostly voluntary. Our corporate bodies should also queue in supporting them.”

Responding, the National secretary of the Nigeria Tennis Umpires Association (NTUA), Rose Abu, thanked their sponsors and urged them to do more.

NTUA National chairman Mr Kehinde Ijaola, who was represented by his vice assured of their readiness to use the wears adequately.

He already a number of Nigerian umpires currently officiate in international tournaments including French Open, Wimbledon among others.

Nigerian tennis umpires are currently officiating at the ongoing Davnotch and CBN senior national open tennis Championship.

Chairman of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria FCT chapter, Mr. Ndubueze Chidoka, lauded the initiative saying, “This kind of gesture is rare. Please keep it up.”

