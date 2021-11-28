[Pictures] NUGA 2022: Sports Minister lights torch, pledges government support to games

Youth and Sports Development Minister Sunday Dare has pledged the support of his Ministry to the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) ahead of the 26th edition of the games holding at the University of Lagos next year.

The Minister expects that talents produced at the event will be integrated into the national sports federations so they can be further developed into elite athletes who will represent the country in International competitions.

Speaking in Lagos on Friday, at the elaborate lighting of the games torch event, the Minister said the return of the games to the University of Lagos was an opportunity to rewrite its history.

“I was barely five days in office as the Sports Minister when I met the Vice Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, and I challenged him to host the NUGA Games so we could use it to turn around the games and to launch an aggressive youth and sports development plan for our universities and the country as a whole. He has delivered on his part and I must tell you that the Ministry will do its part too.

“As a Ministry, we will ensure that our sports federations also get involved in the games to identify talents that will be fed into the system so they can be the next generation of talents in our national teams,” he said.

The Sports Minister then challenged the NUGA Games 2022 Local Organizing Committee (LOC) to organise games that will signal a ‘new beginning’ in the 57-year history of the association.

The Pro-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Senator Lanre Tejuosho, and the Vice Chancellor, Professor Ogundipe thanked the Minister for his support and promised to put together an event that will meet global standards.

Over 90 universities (Federal, State and Private) from across the country are expected to participate at the NUGA Games scheduled to hold in March, 2022.







