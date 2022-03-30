Pictures: NYC President, Akinlosotu, bags new appointment, assures more support for Nigerian football

President, Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC), Blessing Akinlosotu, has assured his organisation was resolute in its support to football activities in the country.

Akinlosotu made this known while reacting to his official confirmation as the Director of Youth Mobilisation, Super Eagles Supporters Club which was preceded by a presentation of a meritorious award on him for the immense role he had played towards youths inclusion in the political space.

At the event organised in Abuja during the 2022 Miss Football Nigeria Organisation’s Beauty Pageant and Soccer Ambassador Award, Akinlosotu emphasised that as youth leader and for the passion of his the country, he was committed to the course of the Super Eagles no matter the prevailing circumstances.

He said before the year runs out, the Super Eagles Supporters Club which he presides over aims at mobilising 50,000 Nigerian youths into the club throughout the 36 states of the federation where they have their members.

The event was graced by many dignitaries including the President, Super Eagles Supporters Club, Prince Okumagba Vincent, Prof. Marcel Ezenwoye, Chartered Institute of Educational Practitioners, UK, and a host of other stakeholders.