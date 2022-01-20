Pictures: Obasanjo decorates son as Brigadier General

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has decorated his son, Adeboye Obasanjo, as Brigadier-General in the Nigerian Army, following his recent promotion in the military.

Obasanjo, a former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, was accorded a rare privilege by the military authorities on Wednesday to decorate his son with his newly acquired promotion of a Brigadier-General at the Nigerian Engineering Corp at the Bonny Camp, Lagos.

The two-term civilian President and former Military Head of State, who is also a retired Army General was accompanied by Towulade of Akinale Kingdom of Egbaland, Oba Olufemi Ogunleye to the occasion.

The decorated Obasanjo, of the Engineering Corp who holds two Master Degrees and other professional qualifications has passed through the military mills both in Nigeria, and in various foreign formations.



