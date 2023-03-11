Pictures: Obi meets Labour Party candidates in Anambra

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has met with all candidates of the party in

Anambra state.

This was disclosed in a statement on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

He wrote, “Yesterday, I shared great moments with all the candidates of our great party, LP, in Anambra State, both at the Federal and State level. I reminded them that at the centre of our campaign will be a strong desire for service to the people and a firm commitment to nation-building.

“We must build a better nation for ourselves and for future generations. Once again, I congratulated our candidates who won various elective posts at the federal level, and encouraged those contesting at the state level to give in their best.

“I listened to their challenges and wished them well. They shall succeed. A New Nigeria is here.”

