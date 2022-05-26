Pictures: Onuche Ogbelu presents WAFU Zone B gold medal to Fosla Academy Proprietor, Sani Lulu

Flying Eagles ‘School Boy’, Onuche Ogbelu, at the just concluded WAFU Zone B U-20 African Qualifiers held in Niamey, Niger Republic on Thursday presented his gold medal and jersey to the Proprietor of his school Fosla Academy, Alhaji Sani Lulu Abdullahi.

Onuche who was described as a ‘game changer’ by the Head Coach of the U20, Ladan Bosso, is an SS3 Student of the Fosla Academy.

He has since returned to school to join his mates for the ongoing Senior Secondary School Examinations (SSCE).

Receiving the medal and jersey, Alhaji Lulu congratulated the player for doing the country proud, and positively projecting the school in the tournament.

He expressed his happiness on the performance of the player at the tournament, and promised to support him in ensuring that his career blossom in the nearest future.

He encouraged him to remain steadfast and disciplined in his quest to attain greatness.

Ogbelu thanked Alhaji Lulu, describing him as a father of exceptional qualities that takes pride in seeing to the success of his children.

He promised to bring smiles to the faces of the Fosla Family.

Onuche is an integral member of Fosla FC participating in the NLO Division 1 League.

He is also the captain of Fosla Academy team.

