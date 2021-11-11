Pictures: Over 1,000 residents benefit as ear care centre conducts medical outreach in Kaduna communities

The National Ear Care Centre Kaduna on Thursday November 10, 3021 concluded a two-day 2021 free medical outreach in two communities in Kaduna metropolis.

The communities are Rigasa, and Kakuri Gwari.

While that held on Wednesday in Rigasa Igabi Local Government Area (LGA), that of Kakuri Gwari in Kaduna South LGA held on Thursday.

At Rigasa, the outreach which was held at the LEA Primary School Lokoja Road, had about 500 patients as beneficiaries.

In Kakuri Gwari, the primary healthcare centre venue, saw hundreds flood the area, even before the arrival of the Ear Centre team.

The intervention also included tests and treatment for malaria, typhoid, blood pressure and sugar level.

Dr. Muhamad Sani, Consultant ENT Surgeon and leader of the team, told newsmen in Kakuri on Thursday, that the outreach is an annual ritual of the centre.

“We are here for a free medical outreach, a programmer the centre undertakes annually in areas where there are no medical facilities and residents are low income earners, to benefit from ENT diagnosis and treatment.

“Our aim is to provide awareness and provide on the site treatment for minor ailments and in all, we are targeting no fewer than 1,000 beneficiaries,” he said.

Speaking further, he explained that besides their core areas, they included other ailments that are prevalent in communities visited.

“When you go to the area, you find several ilneses due to the tropical nature.

“We provided test kits for malaria and blood sugar, in addition to ENT consultancy for free,” he added.

He explained that they have up to 50 personnel, including doctors, nurses, audiologist and medical health record personnel on ground, in ensuring its success.

He advised the general public to take care of their health by preventing issues that lead to complications.

“It’s important for people to know they should avoid loud noise and self medication, which lead to hearing loss,” he advised.

A beneficiary, Miss Ruth Peter, a secondary school student, said she was grateful for the gesture.

“I have been experiencing hearing loss for a while, which is affecting my studies, with what they have done for me, already I am feeling better,” she said.

It was gathered that the medical outreach was solely financed by the federal government, through the Ear Care Centre.









