Pictures: PDP presents certificate of return to Atiku

Nigeria’s main opposition party, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday officially presented Certificate of Return to its presidential flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar.

Leaders of the party all gathered at the NEC hall, PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja to witness the ceremony.

This is the first party assignment that Atiku will attend after emerging the party presidential flagbearer during the primary election with 371 votes beating other aspirants including Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and former Senate President Bukola Saraki among others.

Nigeria’s general elections is scheduled for February 2023 according to the timetable that the country’s electoral body, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) released.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

