Labour party presidential flagbearer and former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi, on Tuesday departed Nigeria for a three-day study visit to Egypt.

The 60 years old Onitsha-born politician posted this via his verified Twitter handle.

According to him, “I just departed for Egypt on a three-day visit as part of my detailed study of comparable countries to Nigeria. In Egypt, I am expected to understudy, among others, the Egyptian Power Sector, Education, Planning and Finance Sectors.”

