Pictures: Plateau govt distributes relief materials to Jos victims’ attack

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state on Monday distributed relief materials to surviving victims of attack in Jos local government areas.
Represented by the his deputy Prof. Sunny Tyoden, the governor assured the victims of continued support.
Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state on Monday distributed relief materials to surviving victims of attack in Jos local government areas.
Represented by the his deputy Prof. Sunny Tyoden, the governor assured the victims of continued support.
Copyright © 2021 | Blueprint Newspapers Limited