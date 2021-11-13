Pictures: Police dominate medal table as curtains fall on IGP Open Weightlifting Championship

The Nigeria Police showed dominance as the various state commands dominated the medals’ table at the maiden edition of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) National Open Weightlifting Championship.

The championship which commenced on Wednesday, November 10 ended on Friday, November 13, 2021.

Weightlifters from eight Police Commands of Lagos, Ekiti, Rivers, Kebbi, Delta, Sokoto, Nasarawa and Akwa Ibom states won a combined 26 medals overall.

A break down of the medal chart indicates eight gold, 10 silver and eight bronze for the police force.

The female lifters from the commands won three gold, four silver and three bronze making a total of 10 medals while their male counterpart won four gold, six silver and five bronze medals to dominate other agencies and states that took part in the championship.

Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) won a total of four medals which comprise of one gold and three silver.

Other states that took part in the championship which was held at the Gymnastics Indoor Hall of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Package B include Federal Capital Territory (FCT) represented by lifters including 13 years old marvelous Ibe who won gold in the women 55kg.

Kogi state’s Elizabeth Ada Ayimba won gold in the 49kg women category while Uyai Aniefiok from Akwa Ibom Police Command won silver.

In the 55kg for women, Marvelous Ibe from FCT won gold; Olajimoke Oribamise from Ekiti State Police Command won silver while Glory Iheacho from Rivers State Police Command won bronze.

In the 59kg category for women, Ihuoma Igwe from Rivers State Police Command who was the only lifter in the category, won gold.

The 64kg women category gold went to Victory Okeke of the FCT; silver was won by Aniefuna Awulika of the FRSC while Chukwuma Gladys of Lagos State Command won the bronze

Kogi State’s Sarah Matthew Ovayioza won gold in 71kg Women category.

The gold medal in 76kg for women went to Chinonso Aniebunwa from Lagos State Command while another police lifter, Abibatu Yusuf, from Rivers State Command won the silver.

Lagos Command won gold in 81kg women category with Ifeanyi John who was the only lifter in that category.

87kg women category gold went to Rivers State Command with Lilian Anaele whereas Ruth Galadima from Kebbi state Command won silver.

The women +87Kg category medals were shared among Caroline Albert of Niger State who won gold; Uyi Sam of the FRSC went home with silver while bronze was won by Veronica Patrick of Kebbi State Command.

In the 55kg men category, Solomon John, of the FCT took the gold medal; while silver and bronze were won by Soyelu Olakunle of Lagos Command and Akinyele Abimbola of Ekiti State Command, in that order.

Samson Adah of Nasarawa State, George Sunday of FCT and Akewu Marina of Lagos Command won gold, silver and bronze respectively in 61kg men category

The police commands of Lagos and Ekiti won all the medals available in 67kg category with Amos Habila, Lagos – gold; Owolabi Michael, Ekiti – silver and Fidelix Kexman of Lagos winning bronze.

Nasarawa state’s Najiballahi Usman won gold in 73kg for men while Egbulefu James of Rivers Command and his counterpart from Akwa Ibom, Ifiok Okon won silver and bronze respectively.

Marvelous Robinson of Niger State won gold in 81kg men category with Raphael Adefemi of Lagos State Command and Michael Adeh of Niger State winning silver and bronze in that order

In other men category results, Inusa Mohammed from Rivers State won the 89kg gold medal while silver and bronze went to Victory Yusuf of Lagos Command and Jerry Bitrus of same command, respectively.

Edward Achi from Kano State Command showed class and prowess as he emerged gold winner in 96kg men leaving Moses Obano of FRSC to settle for silver

Kabiru Saleh of Delta State Command and Otani Owai of Sokoto State Command clinched gold and silver respectively in 102kg men category

Livinus Egwu of Police Command Lagos State Won gold in 109kg just as FRSC’s Victor Eh won gold in +109kg category.

While declaring the championship closed, IGP Usman Akali Baba, who was represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Patrick Atayero, while thanking the states, commands and sister agencies for taking part in the event despite short notice, promised that the championship would be an annual competion.

On his part, the President, Nigeria Weightlifting Federation (NWF) Dr Abdul Ibrahim thanked the Nigeria Police Force for hosting the first competition under the new board and promised that the federation will continue to synergise and partner with individuals, corporate bodies, governments and organisations in promoting the game of weightlifting in the country.







