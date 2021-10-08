Pictures: Police rescues 187 Kidnapped victims in Zamfara

By Sanusi Muhammad, Gusau

Zamfara State Police Command through its tactical operatives in a Joint operations at Tsibiri forest in Maradun local government government area of the state has rescued 187 Kidnapped victims.

This was made known by the state Commissioner of Police CP Ayuba N. Elkana while handing over the victims to the state government for onward measures.

According to him, the victims were rescued unconditionally who were abducted in Rini village of Bakura LGA, Gora village of Maradun LGA, Sabon Birni village and Shinkafi in Shinkafi LGA respectively .

“The abducted victims who spent many weeks in captivity were unconditionally rescued following an extensive search and rescue operations that lasted for hours,” he said.

The Commissioner told Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle that the new security measures in the state have been yielding tremendous result, as it has led to the successful rescue of many abducted victims that run into hundreds, and have been reunited with their respective families.

Similarly, CP Ayuba stated that Bandits and their collaborators have been arrested, some have been charged to court while others are undergoing discreet investigation at the State CID Gusau.

The CP further assured that Police and other security agencies will continue to put in their best to ensure the return of lasting peace and security in the state.

He sympathised with the victims for the suffering they passed through while in captivity and promised that the Police will redouble their commitment to protect lives and properties of the citizens of the State.

Responding, Governor Matawalle who was represented by the secretary to the state government Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe Dan Isa, commended the efforts of security operatives in the state for their resilience and hard work in the enforcement of the new security measures.











