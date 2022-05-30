Pictures: Popular Nigerian comedienne, Helen Paul, bag HOD position in US school

Heart International University, United States of America has promoted Popular Nigerian comedienne, Helen Paul, to the position of Head of Department, Arts, Music and Entertainment department.

The husband of the comedian, Femi Bamisile, also bagged a doctorate degree at the same university.

While celebrating the achievements, she said, “Congratulations to us my love. You graduated as a Doctor of Law and I was promoted too. Professor Helen Paul, now the new H.O.D Department of Arts, Music and Entertainment, Heart International University, USA. Thank you for all the sleepless nights. Thank you for sacrificing for us.”

