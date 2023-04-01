Pictures: Predictions roll in as Anthony Joshua faces Jermaine Franklin in heavyweight fight

Anthony Joshua will be under pressure to deliver when he takes on Jermaine Franklin at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday night April 1, 2023.

The two-time heavyweight champion has fought in 12 consecutive world-title fights but faces Franklin with no belts on the line.

After three defeats in his past five fights, 33-year-old Joshua is keen to return to winning ways – but his American opponent is determined to cause an upset on what has traditionally been happy territory for the Briton.

Joshua has never lost at the O2 Arena, and won his first world title there in 2016.

